US boutique Dodge & Cox in rare fund launch

US boutique Dodge & Cox has launched an emerging market equity fund, becoming only the seventh strategy for the $341bn firm.

The Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Emerging Markets Stock fund is managed by a six-strong emerging markets investment committee.

Sitting on this is chair and CIO, Charles Pohl, and director of international equity, Diana Strandberg, alongside vice presidents Robert Turley, Rameez Dossa, Mario DiPrisco and Sophie Chen.

The fund has an all-cap approach and is available at a total expense ratio of 0.7%. Share classes are available in USD, GBP and EUR.

The fund's investment team will target undervalued stocks with favourable long-term outlooks for both earnings and cashflow growth.

Headquartered out of San Francisco, Dodge & Cox rarely launches funds and its $341bn in AUM is spread across only six other mutual funds. UCITS and private accounts are also managed by the firm.

"The Dodge & Cox Worldwide Funds Emerging Markets Stock fund is a natural extension of our capabilities," said Dodge & Cox CEO and president Dana Emery. "We believe our global industry analysts' understanding of companies and sectors, coupled with our analysis of macroeconomic, currency, and other factors, enables us to identify attractive long-term return opportunities for our clients in every corner of the world."

In 2022, Emery and associate CIO David Hoeft will take over from Pohl who is set to retire in June that year.