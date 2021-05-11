Square Mile's 3D Investing awards Sarasin fund an 'A' impact rating

The Sarasin fund, a multi-asset fund mainly invested in global equities, is positioned as Sarasin's mostly rigorously screened fund

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research's subsidiary 3D Investing has assigned new fund certifications to four funds and awarded the Sarasin Tomorrow’s World fund a new ‘A’ impact rating.

Square Mile's 3D Investing said the fund's A rating recognised the fact that it is primarily invested in "solutions to social and environmental challenges".

It added the fund "combines a clear sustainable thematic approach with exclusion criteria and ESG traffic lighting to limit exposure to ethical controversies", with themes including digitalisation, ageing, evolving consumption, automation and climate change.

3D impact ratings recognise certified funds which meet a minimum threshold for positive social and environmental impact, while its fund certifications provide an analysis and audit of responsible investment funds to determine how strictly they adhere to 3D Investing's governing philosophy of "doing good, avoiding doing harm and leading change".

3D Investing awarded a fund certification to the Davy Low Carbon Equity fund.

Although the fund did not meet the criteria to "merit" an impact rating, it is regarded as having a relatively high exposure to 3D Investing's defined positive climate solutions, such as enabling infrastructure and resources efficiency, and that it "evidences this well".

Two Morgan Stanley funds were also awarded fund certifications: the Morgan Stanley Sustainable Fixed Income Opportunities fund and the Morgan Stanley Global Balanced Sustainable fund.

The Morgan Stanley Sustainable Fixed Income Opportunities fund combines a limited exclusions policy with an ESG tilt and includes investment in sustainable bonds.

The fund falls below the threshold needed to trigger an impact rating, according to 3D Investing. However, it added that the managers do invest in sustainable bonds and demonstrate well the fund's ESG report's alignment with delivering a lower carbon intensity than the index.

3D Investing added: "It is unclear how exactly managers are mapping the investee companies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs)."

The Morgan Stanley Global Balanced Sustainable fund has exposure to over 800 holdings split between equities and fixed income. 3D Investing said that between 5% and 30% of the fund is invested in impact assets and aims to meet a volatility target.

The TwentyFour Sustainable Short Term Bond Income fund was also recently awarded a certification.

The fund, which is managed by the same team that runs the TwentyFour Absolute Return Credit fund, uses a negative and positive screen.

3D Investing said: "The negative screen is relatively limited in scope, although it does filter out companies within coal intensive industries and those that violate the UN Global Compact. The positive screen, meanwhile, is based on scores produced from reasonably granular ESG research that has been well-embedded into the group's proprietary Observatory system.

"However, the threshold for inclusion is quite low at a score of 34 out of 100."