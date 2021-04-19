NNIP's Heinsbroek: Five key ESG trends to watch for in 2021

The Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered for a number of reasons, one of which is having accelerated the acceptance of responsible investing as mainstream investing.

The Covid-19 pandemic will be remembered for a number of reasons, one of which is having accelerated the acceptance of responsible investing as mainstream investing.

Sustainable businesses were notable outperformers during the pandemic, when they outshone their traditional peers and highlighted how ESG integration can drive investment returns.

Not all gigajoules are created equal: 'Greening' the entire energy system is a fallacy within offsetting

As a result, more investors are entering the market and the investable universe is expanding, partly driven by a surge in sustainable issuance.

If this momentum is to continue, what can investors expect next? What trends are now developing in responsible investing and what impact will they have?

Clients will focus more on financing true impact

Investors want to ensure that their investments have a positive impact in the real world. This will be one of the guiding questions for clients in the years ahead. Covid-19 has led them to focus even more on the fundamental issues that are affecting human life in every corner of the world.

We are seeing increased demand for green bonds, sustainable equity strategies and other products that let clients directly contribute to environmental or societal change. Investors are also asking for more transparency on the impact of their portfolios. This trend will only increase, which is why we are constantly improving our reporting and aligning our data processes to meet client needs.

Investors will increasingly recognise the need for urgent climate action

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, due to take place in Glasgow in November, will increase the sense of urgency to tackle climate issues. Images of clear blue skies in the pandemic's initial phase opened people's eyes to what can be achieved. Pressure will increase on governments to step up their efforts. For investors, it is crucial to take a broader view on climate.

$500bn in 2021: What the green bond surge means for investors

As companies transition to a more climate-friendly business model, they will also face social challenges relating to job security and the skills gap. Long-term investors must remain invested and support businesses as they take difficult but necessary decisions. If we ask them to change, we also need to finance the change. We expect asset managers to adjust their policies to take this into account more in the future.

Cross-country collaboration on specific issues will increase

Asset managers will increasingly join cross-industry coalitions to drive change through engagement and dialogue. Europe is taking the lead on this, but we are also seeing the first initiatives on diversity in the US. By teaming up with social and governmental organizations, investors can have more impact on concrete topics that reflect clients' priorities. A good example from 2020 is our signing of investor statements to halt deforestation in Indonesia and Brazil.