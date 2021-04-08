Q1 2021 results round-up: Fixed income inflows help BlackRock's AUM rise to $9trn
Managers report on first three months of 2021
Asset managers report on their successes and failures during the first quarter of the new year, as investor sentiment remains strong despite continued lockdowns across Europe.
BlackRock BlackRock's assets under management surged to $9trn in Q1 of this year, according to reports from the Financial Times and CNBC, which was chiefly the result of inflows into the firm's fixed...
