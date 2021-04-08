Q1 2021 results round-up: Aviva Investors AUM dips 5%
Managers report on first three months of 2021
Asset managers report on their successes and failures during the first quarter of the new year, as investor sentiment remains strong despite continued lockdowns across Europe.
Aviva Investors Aviva Investors' assets under management fell by 5% in the first quarter of 2021 from £366bn to £349bn, driven by outflows, a strengthening of sterling and rising bond yields. The...
