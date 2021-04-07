Sterling Corporate Bond PM Golan to exit Schroders after eight years

Jonathan Golan, manager of the £1.2bn Schroder Sterling Corporate Bond fund, is leaving the firm after eight years with the asset manager.

According to a letter to investors seen by Investment Week, Golan will remain with Schroders until mid Q2 as part of a transition period.

'More to come': Schroders targets impact and thematics in ESG launch plans

Managers Julien Houdain and Daniel Pearson will take on Golan's responsibilities on the £1.2bn fund.

Both will become co-fund managers on the fund, with Houdain remaining co-manager of the £56m Schroder Strategic Bond fund that Golan also managed.

Pearson, who remains lead manager on the £472m Schroder High Yield Opportunities fund, will join Houdain as co-manager on this strategy.

Golan has been with Schroders since 2013 and was previously an equity research analyst at Grosvenor Fund Management.

Artemis' Brennan to join Marriage and Warren at Tellworth Investments

A Schroders spokesperson said: "Jonathan Golan is leaving Schroders to pursue opportunities outside of the firm. We would like to thank Jonathan for his contribution and wish him every success for the future. Julien Houdain and Daniel Pearson will take on Jonathan's portfolio management responsibilities.

"We have a strong, team-based approach and a robust investment process, which is designed to ensure continuity and consistency in the management of our fixed income portfolios. We are confident that we will continue to deliver an excellent service to our clients."