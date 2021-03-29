Fidelity launches first fixed income ETFs targeting global and emerging markets

The ETFs are classified under article 8 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation

Fidelity International has launched its first fixed income ETFs with two new vehicles, and has expanded its sustainable offering in the process.

The Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor and Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond UCITS ETFs mark the asset manager's first foray into fixed income ETFs since the launch of its first European ETF in 2017.

Classified under article 8 of the EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, which requires the funds to "promote environmental and/or social characteristics", they will also offer a "systematic active strategy" to investors while utilising the firm's proprietary analyst research.

Fidelity Sustainable Global Corporate Bond Multifactor, available to investors for an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of 0.25%, tracks the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate index.

Its security selection is driven by the firm's proprietary multifactor credit model and its integrated sustainability criteria, and seeks to "identify bond issuers with potential enhanced idiosyncratic potential returns".

Fidelity Sustainable USD EM Bond, available for an OCF of 0.45%, tracks the JP Morgan ESG EMBI Global Diversified index, and utilises a proprietary emerging market debt factors heatmap and both the firm's sustainable ratings along with external ESG ratings.

Nick King, head of ETFs, Fidelity International, said: "I am delighted to expand our ETF range with the launch of our first fixed income exchange traded products. Incorporating sustainable investing principles has become the key priority for many of our clients globally and we can now offer access to our proprietary research capabilities across asset classes in a transparent, cost effective structure.

"Combining the very best of Fidelity's active research platform and sustainability expertise with best-in-class portfolio construction techniques, our systematic fixed income can create low-cost portfolios tailored to our clients' specific needs.

"I am pleased we can now offer our ESG conscious investors truly differentiated, cost effective sustainable ETF solutions across asset classes."