Invesco hires EMEA diversity and inclusion manager from CFA Institute

Invesco has appointed Devvya Sharma as its new diversity and inclusion manager for EMEA.

In her new role, Sharma will sit as a key member of the EMEA HR senior leadership team, working closely alongside the global HR team and D&I leaders, and the senior EMEA executive team.

She will drive Invesco's D&I strategy across the region, helping to foster a culture that "supports, encourages and invests in talented people".

Invesco has sponsored and will participate in City Hive's 2021 cross-company mentoring scheme, along with its own mentoring scheme, the Mentorium.

Sharma joins the firm from the CFA institute, which she joined in 2011 to manage its Investment Foundations programme, before shifting focus to the institute's external D&I efforts in 2018.

Anna Penn, head of D&I, North America, said: "Diversity & Inclusion are hugely important to Invesco. We see a diverse team of people, that each think differently and offer a unique perspective, as being key to our future success. We are delighted to have someone with Devvya's experience on board."

Sharma added: "Invesco is a company that recognises the importance of diversity and inclusion. This appealed to me, and I am looking forward to working with such impressive teams to help drive this further."