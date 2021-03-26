Chrysalis £300m initial issue surpasses expectations

Chrysalis investment trust’s initial issue has exceeded its target of £240m, reaching the £300m stated maximum of this round of fundraising.

The trust has applied for 146.3m new ordinary shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the official list of the Financial Conduct Authority and to begin trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, the limit set out by the boardin its announcement.

From evolution to revolution: Investment trust sector urged to grow in order to 'stay relevant'

Well received by new and existing investors, 35.3m ordinary shares will be issued pursuant to the open offer, which allowed investors one new share for every five existing shares, while 7.6m ordinary shares will be issued pursuant to the offer for subscriptions and intermediaries offer.

A further 103.4m ordinary shares will be issued pursuant to the initial placing, brining the total issued share capital to 547.2m.

Raised at its 205p per share target price, this £300m fundraise is triple the amount raised in the firm's 2018 IPO.

The fund's price premium has closed significantly from 41% in February to 15.1%, as of 24 March, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

Richard Watts and Nick Williamson, portfolio managers of Chrysalis, said they were "delighted" with the success of the fundraise.

"The additional capital will allow the company to continue to support fundraisings within its existing portfolio as well as participate in exciting new opportunities that have already been identified, maintaining the considerable momentum achieved to date," they added.

JPMorgan Multi Asset Trust changes name and dividend policy

Andrew Haining, chair of Chrysalis, said: "We are extremely pleased with the response to this initial issue from our existing shareholders through the open offer as well as new investors, both institutional and retail, who we warmly welcome to the Chrysalis story.

"The fundraise will enable the company to continue to give investors access to some of the UK and Europe's most promising opportunities, at the cutting edge of the digital transformation which is reshaping society."

https://www.investmentweek.co.uk/news/4027301/chrysalis-it-seeks-approval-for-600-million-share-issuance