Invesco launches Next Generation Nasdaq ETF

Invesco has launched a Nasdaq ETF offering investors access to the 101st to 200th largest non-financial securities in the US.

The Invesco Nasdaq Next Generation 100 UCITS ETF will offer physical replication of the new mid-cap Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, which was launched in August 2020.

Constituents of the index are capped at 4%, with the largest name currently representing 3.3%, while technology sits as the most heavily represented sector at 33%, followed by consumer services and healthcare at 22.7% and 22% respectively.

Available for an ongoing charges figure (OCF) of 0.25%, the 'Next Generation' fund is the first to offer the European market access to the new index.

Gary Buxton, head of EMEA ETFs and indexed strategies at Invesco, said: "We have worked with Nasdaq for more than 20 years and have built a long-term track record of delivering efficient and targeted exposure to the Nasdaq-100 index.

"Now, we are delighted to bring to the European market the first ETF capturing the opportunities of tomorrow's most innovative companies."

Sean Wasserman, ‎vice president and global head of index and advisor solutions at Nasdaq, added: "The Nasdaq Next Generation 100 (NGX) is part of our expansion of the Nasdaq-100 ecosystem, which broadens the universe of tracking products to come to market and increases the accessibility for the investing public.

"Today, over a third of the Nasdaq-100 companies 'graduated' from the Nasdaq Next Generation 100, truly representing companies at the forefront of innovation. We are excited that Invesco is launching this ETF to provide access to the next generation of innovators."

Invesco has also announced the launch of a synthetically replicated ETF offering access to the Nasdaq 100, which is comprised of the 100 largest non-financial US companies.

The Invesco Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF, available for 0.2% OCF, will hold a basket of "high-quality securities" to deliver most of the product's return and will utilise swap contracts to provide the rest, while improving tracking and performance.

Chris Mellor, head of EMEA equity and commodity ETF product management, said: "With the new EQQS ETF, we now offer low-cost physical and synthetic ETFs on this important large-cap growth index. Investors looking for efficient exposure just need to choose which replication method best suits their individual preferences."