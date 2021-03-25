BNPP AM bolsters ESG fixed income ETF range with trio of launches

BNPP AM's three new funds will be listed on the Euronext Paris

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has launched three new fixed income ETFs linked to sustainable indices, growing its existing BNP Paribas Easy range.

The three new funds, listed on the Euronext Paris, are the BNP Paribas Easy EUR High Yield SRI Fossil Free UCITS ETF, BNP Paribas Easy JPM ESG EMBI Global Diversified Composite UCITS ETF and BNP Paribas Easy JPM ESG EMU Government Bond IG 3-5 Year UCITS ETF.

The high yield fund replicates an index that selects the top-rated euro high yield corporate issuers, at an OCF of 0.35%.

The EMBI global vehicle invests in emerging market sovereign and quasi-sovereign bonds issued in US dollars, charging 0.25%.

The EMU government bond fund, with an OCF of 0.15%, tracks an index of eurozone government bonds denominated in euros, with maturities of three to five years.

The sustainable indices exclude issuers that fail to comply with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact, while some also exclude those involved in controversial areas such as civilian firearms, military weapons, tobacco and fossil fuels.

The three new additions increase BNPP AM's sustainable fixed income ETF range to six funds, with some €2.5bn managed in such strategies.

Isabelle Bourcier, head of quantitative and index management at BNPP AM, said: "These fund launches are part of a dual approach of developing our ESG offering and our fixed income index range.

"We are maintaining the momentum within our responsible offering, in line with the expectations of our institutional and retail clients."