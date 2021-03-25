SEC launches inquiry into SPAC IPO frenzy - reports

The SEC is asking for information to be provided voluntarily

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has opened an investigation into the frenzy of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) IPOs on Wall Street, amid concerns about the risks involved.

According to an exclusive report by Reuters, which quotes four people familiar with the situation, the US regulator has written letters to Wall Street banks requesting information on how they are managing the risks associated with these "blank cheque" vehicles.

SPACs are listed shell companies which raise funds to acquire private companies with the intention of bringing them to the public market, thereby bypassing the traditional IPO route.

Reuters reports that at this stage, the SEC is asking for information to be provided voluntarily and it is therefore not an official investigation.

However, the report also suggests the letters were sent by the SEC's enforcement division, which could mean a formal investigation will follow.

The regulator is seeking information on SPAC deal fees, volumes, and the internal controls banks have in place to police the deals, as well as questions regarding compliance and reporting.

The news comes after the SEC warned investors earlier this month against buying into SPACs based on celebrity endorsements, as it said it was closely monitoring their disclosures and other "structural" issues with the vehicles.

Investment Week recently reported on the liberalisation of SPAC rules in the UK and the risks these vehicles could spell for investors in 2021, including concerns about a market bubble in this area.

The full-year annual record of 256 SPAC IPOs set in 2020 has already been surpassed this year, with 258 launched by 11 March, of which 250 were in the US, according to Refinitiv research.

Commenting on the latest news from the US, Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA, wrote: "I felt that reports this week that WeWork was preparing to list via a SPAC at a $9bn valuation, must surely represent 'peak SPAC'.

"You remember, it's the serviced office company with ping pong tables that all those clever finance people thought was worth $50bn less than two years ago. Perhaps the SEC agrees with me?

"30+ years of gnarled existence as a pilot fish in the financial markets has imbued an ‘if it's too good to be true, it always is' mindset on me. SPAC-mania fits that bill nicely."

According to data compiled by Stanford University, investors have sued eight companies that combined with SPACs in Q1 2021 so far, with some suggesting the SPACs withheld information on the companies' weaknesses ahead of the transaction.

Other concerns are around the depth of due diligence conducted before acquisitions occur, lack of disclosure on the size of the payouts following the transaction, and the heightened risk of insider trading.