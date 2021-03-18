NB Distressed Debt waives management fee on long underperforming trust

The trust has underperformed across one, three, five and ten years

NB Distressed Debt has waived its full 1.5% management fee across all three share classes, with immediate effect.

Chair John Hallam said the fee waiver "recognises that it is taking longer than expected to fully realise the company's assets due to a number of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic".

The trust is currently trading on a 13.9% discount and has underperformed its Debt - Loans & Bonds sector average over one, three, five and ten year on a share price and NAV total return basis, according to Association of Investment Companies data.

While the sector average has returned 22.6%, 1.8%, 19.7% and 83.3% over one, three, five and ten years on a share price total return basis, NB Distressed Debt has lost 11.2%, 30.6%, 24.7% and 27.7% across the same time periods.

The trust has also underperformed on a NAV total return basis, providing investors with a positive return of just 0.9% over one year and losing 26%, 18% and 10.1% over three, five and ten years, compared to the sector average positive returns of 14.9%, 10%, 28.3% and 90.4% across the respective time spans.

Hallam acknowledged that while a partial fee waiver on the smallest share class was already in place, the full fee waiver was "appreciated", allowing shareholders across all share classes to reduce their costs.