Spring Budget 2021: Sunak pledges to put green investment at heart of economic recovery

Chancellor Rishi Sunak today closed his Budget address to Parliament by hymning the potential of clean technologies to create "decent well-paid green jobs" and drive the recovery from "one of the largest, most comprehensive and sustained economic shocks this country has ever faced".

Highlighting the example provided by Teesside, Sunak envisaged a "future economy" where the northern industrial hub is revitalised by the government's support for carbon capture technologies and offshore wind, its plans for new freeports across the UK, and its decision, confirmed today, to locate new Treasury offices in Darlington and the new National Infrastructure Bank in Leeds.

"When I look to the future of Teesside, I see old industrial sites being used to capture and store carbon," Sunak said.

"I see offshore wind turbines creating clean energy for the rest of the country… all located in a freeport with the Treasury down the road and the National Infrastructure Bank only an hour away.

"I see innovative fast growing businesses hiring local people into decent well paid green jobs… that is the future economy of this country."

Sunak's vision for Teesside rounded off a speech that reiterated the government's commitment to delivering a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis, but which provided few surprises following extensive briefing ahead of today's Budget.

As had been widely trailed, Sunak confirmed the government's new National Infrastructure Bank is to be backed by £12bn in initial capital and £10bn in government guarantees, in a bid to unlock as much as £40bn of private finance in support of Downing Street's 'levelling up' agenda and net zero emission goals.

The Chancellor stressed the bank would have support for the UK's "green industrial revolution" at the heart of its remit, providing a mechanisms for accelerating investment in new renewables, grid, and hydrogen infrastructure.

He also confirmed the planned launch of the UK's first sovereign green bond later this year. Touted by the government as a "world first", the green bond is designed to give UK savers the opportunity to buy bonds which help support green projects while also helping boost their savings, with the proposed green savings bond to be offered through National Savings & Investments (NS&I).

Treasury documents released after the Budget speech confirmed the government is also planning for at least £15bn of green gilt issuance in the coming financial year, to help finance critical projects to tackle climate change and other environmental challenges, fund important infrastructure investment, and create green jobs across the UK.

And in a surprise move, Sunak announced he would update monetary policy for Bank of England to reaffirm its 2% inflation while ensuring support for the net zero transition and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are core to its remit.

London as 'carbon offset hub'

Meanwhile, he also confirmed a new group is to be appointed to explore how the City of London can cement its position as a leader in the fast expanding voluntary carbon offset market.

In addition, the speech featured a series of new or extended initiatives that could deliver a boost for the green economy, including initiatives to encourage the hiring of apprentices, incentivise investment in skills programmes and physical infrastructure, and support new green R&D and regional development projects.

However, the commitment to a green recovery was largely overshadowed by a wave of short-term measures designed to steer the economy through the on-going coronavirus crisis and begin the process of repairing the public finances, including a further six month extension to the furlough scheme and moves to raise corporation tax and freeze income tax thresholds.

Meanwhile, from an environmental perspective the new funding for green infrastructure was countered by the Chancellor's decision to once again freeze fuel duty.

Moreover, Sunak made no mention of some of the key planks of the government's net zero strategy, including its electric vehicle infrastructure plans, battery supply chain ambitions, green farming subsidy reforms, and building energy efficiency programmes, such as the much-criticised Green Homes Grant scheme.

In his response, Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer highlighted Sunak's failure to address the government's controversial decision to allow plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria to proceed, despite warnings it would jeopardise the UK's emissions targets.

"If anything sums up this government's commitment to a green recovery, it's building a coal mine we can't even use," he said.

Green business groups gave the speech a mixed welcome, praising the focus on low carbon infrastructure while warning that the government was still yet to deliver the level of green stimulus funding already being finalised in some other European nations.

"The Chancellor recognises that when crises come we need to be able to act - this is never more true as we face the challenge of the climate crisis," said Martin Baxter, director of policy and external affairs at IEMA.

"While we welcome the Chancellor's commitment to put greening the economy at the heart of the Covid-19 recovery, aligning investment and the financial system towards environmental sustainability and our 2050 net zero target is critical as we build a sustainable future.

"The incentives announced to encourage more apprenticeships and the investment stimulus provide an opportunity to embed green jobs throughout the economy, but in the longer term, we must address the advice the Climate Change Committee set out on the UK's sixth carbon budget and the clean growth strategy needed to get us there, which needs to come together urgently ahead of COP26."