Spring Budget 2021: ISA limits unchanged as Sunak focuses on other priorities

All the action in today's Budget 2021 lay elsewhere as the small print revealed ISA annual subscription limits remain unchanged for 2021-22.

The current £20,000 limit for adult ISAs will continue into the next tax year, as will the £9,000 maximum contribution to Junior ISAs and Child Trust Funds.

The Budget also made no mention of the Lifetime ISA penalty, which reverts to 25% in April.

Nathan Long, senior analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown said: "The government's decision not to extend the reduction to the Lifetime ISA withdrawal penalty is bizarre and hugely disappointing.

"The risk of people having to unexpectedly access their savings is as high now as it was when they first introduced the reduction back when the pandemic was kicking off.

"There's a real risk that people who have worked hard to do the right thing and save for their first home or for retirement through the Lifetime ISA will be punished for their efforts if their circumstances change.

"While the future is so uncertain, there's also the danger that it puts people off saving and investing for the long term, just in case things take a turn for the worse and they have to pay a penalty to access their money."