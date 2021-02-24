Investors receive 50% discount following move out of legacy retail classes

Discounts received by investors after they have moved range from 24% to 67%

Investors receive an average discount of 50% after they have been moved out of their legacy retail share class, research shows.

Following the first round of funds' assessment of value (AoV) reports a number of asset managers moved investors out of their legacy retail share classes.

Over last year, Fitz Partners tracked this movement of investors from the legacy retail share classes charging trail commissions into new or existing clean share classes charging lower fees.

It then compared the management fees charged before and after the move described in asset managers' AoV statements.

Fitz Partners found that for retail investors invested in about 600 fund products, 51% of the total number of products with a remaining legacy retail class in place had been moved to cheaper classes.

The research also revealed that the discounts received by investors after they had been moved ranged from 24% to 67%, with the overall average discount at just under 50% (49.24%).

Meanwhile, the transfer of legacy retail investors to the corresponding existing clean share classes offers the largest discount at exactly 50%.

When investors are moved to units offered specifically to asset managers' direct investors, defined by Fitz Partners as "clean direct" share classes, the average discount from previous legacy retail classes becomes less at 40%.

"Over half of asset managers have actioned an automatic transfer of retail investors into cheaper fund units following the first round of assessments of value and most of these investors would have seen their fees halved. It might have taken some time to come but it is a very positive industry trend, one which will benefit the UK retail investors," said Hugues Gillibert, chief executive at Fitz Partners.

"It is still very much a work in progress, we see announcement and resolutions impacting existing legacy retail investors almost at the rate of AoV publications. We certainly expect to see more happening in this second year of AoV."