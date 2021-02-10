LGIM launches Europe's first hydrogen ETF

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has launched Europe's first ETF offering access to the hydrogen economy value chain.

The L&G Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF utilises GlobalData's proprietary database of companies to gain exposure to the full hydrogen value chain, including electrolyser manufacturers, hydrogen producers, fuel cell manufacturers, specialist mobility providers, fuel cell component suppliers, and key industrial and utility companies.

It will target companies with a minimum market cap of $200m and aims to capitalise on the combination of low-carbon government policies, technological advances and cheaper components.

Available for a total expense ratio 0.49% and domiciled in Ireland, the fund marks the tenth ETF in LGIM's thematic range, which includes L&G Clean Energy, Battery Value-Chain and Cyber Security ETFs.

Howie Li, head of ETFs at LGIM, said: "Access to clean hydrogen will be key to lowering emissions in harder to abate industries where electrification alone is not enough.

"The commitments being made to the hydrogen economy by governments and businesses around the world are creating long-term investment opportunities with short-term catalysts.

"We believe this fund offers investors early access to this fast evolving industry and allows investors the ability to control the amount of hydrogen exposure into their portfolio alongside our clean energy and battery ETFs."

James Crossley, head of UK retail sales at LGIM, added: "At LGIM, we believe in giving investors targeted, specific exposure to the full value chain of low-carbon solutions across the power production, storage and distribution energy cycles.

"The launch of the L&G Hydrogen Economy UCITS ETF expands on our market-leading thematic range and underscores our commitment to equipping investors with the portfolio tools they need to gain access to the key themes that will help us transition to a more sustainable world."