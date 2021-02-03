Assets in European sustainable funds hit €1.1trn in 2020 - Morningstar

Assets in European sustainable funds have risen by 52% in the past year to hit €1.1trn in December 2020, driven by significant inflows, repurposed assets, and rising financial markets, according to Morningstar.

Its new European Sustainable Funds Landscape report revealed European sustainable funds attracted a record-high €233bn in 2020, almost double the previous year and ten times higher than five years earlier.

After the decline in inflows during the Covid-19 market shock in the first quarter, sustainable fund flows recovered strongly to reach record highs in the fourth quarter, just shy of €100bn in net new money.

Sustainable investing a 'must have': Willis Owen's Lowcock picks top ethical funds

BlackRock was the top sustainable fund provider in Europe, garnering more than triple the flows registered by its closest rival Amundi.

Fossil-fuel exclusions

The report also highlighted how more asset managers are reducing exposure to fossil fuels in their fund offerings.

BlackRock divested from companies generating more than 25% of their revenues from thermal coal in its discretionary active investment portfolios.

Meanwhile, BNP Paribas Asset Management is eliminating companies that derive only 10% of their revenues from coal production, while also divesting from high-carbon-emitting power companies.

Furthermore, Robeco has barred companies that derive 25% of their revenues from oil sands or 10% from Arctic drilling and Swedbank Robur is eliminating almost all investments in oil, gas, and power production.

Emergency on planet Earth: Investors and industry must protect the ecosystem like their lives depend on it

Passive funds, including the suites of UBS MSCI SRI ETFs and Xtrackers MSCI ESG ETFs, also reduced their exposure to fossil fuels by either switching indices or tracking indices that tightened their fossil-fuel screens.

Product launches

Last year was a record for product launches, with 505 new funds coming to market, while 253 conventional funds were repurposed.

The fourth quarter hit an all-time high of 147 new offerings, bringing, the total European sustainable funds universe to 3,196 funds.

Passive funds have seen their market share increase considerably in recent years and now account for 22.5% of the European sustainable fund market, up from 10.3% five years ago.

As of December 2020, there were 191 ETFs and 177 open-end funds tracking an ESG index. Assets in ESG ETFs closed the year at €82.5bn, up from €32.1bn in 2019 - a 156% increase.

"2020 might have been the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, but it was also the year that ESG and sustainable investing reached a pivotal point," said Hortense Bioy, global director of sustainability research at Morningstar.

"Record ESG fund flows, assets, and product development activity, combined with the most ambitious regulatory agenda to address climate change all herald a new era for sustainable investing in Europe.

"ESG funds can no longer be seen as a niche area of the European funds landscape. From 11% today, we see ESG funds representing a much larger share of the overall fund market in the coming years."