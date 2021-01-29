The ETFs most exposed to Reddit darling GameStop

GameStop has overtaken Tesla as the most traded stock of late. Photo: Mike Mozart/Flickr CC BY 2.0

Almost 100 ETFs are exposed to America's most-traded stock, with a total 13.6m shares representing a 19% stake in GameStop, according to data from Logicly.

When the closing bell rang yesterday, GME's share price was $193.60, resulting in the passive industry's stake being worth $2.6bn. However, in pre-market trading, the price has risen more than 100% to $423.66 at time of writing, or a total passive stake of $5.8bn.

The GameStop saga began when subreddit r/WallStreetBets, effectively an online forum discussing trading strategies, discovered that hedge fund Melvin Capital Management had a large number of shorts against the video game retailer and realised it could cause significant losses for the firm if the share price were to rise.

Via commission-free trading apps such as Robinhood, retail traders able to utilise derivatives as well as traditional stock buying sought to purchase as much stock as possible, sending the price so high that hedge funds could no longer risk holding their short bets, which in turn spiralled the price higher still by means of a short squeeze.

The campaign has been so effective that, at its highest peak so far, GME stock has risen almost 13,000% over one year, and hedge funds have lost billions of dollars betting the stock would fall.

In the UK, five ETFs are exposed to this now highly volatile stock, with State Street Global Advisors' SPDR MSCI USA Small Cap Value Weighted UCITS ETF the most exposed as GME now represents 2.4% of the 1,530 constituent ETF.

BlackRock's iShares S&P SmallCap 600 UCITS ETF is also now heavily weighted towards GME, which represents 2% of the 600-stock fund.

SSGA and BlackRock each have another UK-listed ETF exposed to the stock, SPDR Russell 2000 US Small Cap (0.9%) and iShares MSCI World Small Cap (0.3%), while Legal & General Investment Management hold the fifth fund, with the 2,035 constituent ETF composed of 0.8% GME.

Of the 88 ETFs exposed to this financial event, the vast majority are listed in the US itself, with six funds' total assets now comprised of more than 10% GME.

The most heavily exposed ETF is Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech, for which GameStop now represents 26.7% of the fund, and has returned 39% since the beginning of the year.

At a 20% weighting, SSGA features again with its SPDR Retail ETF holding 427,500 shares in the retailer, while three of Invesco's passive products hold more than a 10% weighting.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum, S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue and S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETFs hold a 14.6%, 12.8% and 11.7% weighting respectively, while Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares ETF is 12.5% weighted to GME.

Three funds hold almost half (48%) of the passive industry's shares in GameStop, with BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap, Vanguard Total Stock Market and BTC iShares Russell 2000 holding 3.6m, 1.5m and 1.4m shares respectively, although the weighting of the company does not exceed 1% on any of the ETFs.