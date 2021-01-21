Gresham House Ventures expands team with investment director hire

Gresham House Ventures has hired Rupesh Patel as an investment director to bolster its specialist investment team.

In his new role, Patel will support the firm's portfolio companies to "accelerate growth and build shareholder value".

He brings investment experience across a range of entrepreneurial firms, including a plant-based food company, a uPVC decking supplier and a children's lifestyle brand.

Patel joins the firm from Praesidian Capital, where he served as an investment director focusing on minority growth and buy-out investments across the UK, Germany and Northern Europe. He has also held roles with Grant Thornton and Deloitte.

Bevan Duncan, managing director, strategic equity at Gresham House, said: "Rupesh brings a wealth of experience working with growth businesses and driving value creation which resonates with our approach to helping high potential and motivated entrepreneurs scale their businesses.

"His arrival further strengthens our specialist team and enhances the support we provide to our investee companies. Providing our portfolio companies with sector insight and access to expertise is a key part of our proposition to entrepreneurs."

Patel added: "Gresham House Ventures has a rich heritage in identifying rapidly growing earlier stage companies. Covid-19 continues to transform many industries, presenting an opportunity for disruptive entrepreneurial businesses across the UK.

"The team's combined experience and expertise is perfectly positioned to uncover the next generation of exciting businesses set to flourish in the post-Covid world."