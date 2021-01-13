New Aviva Investors CEO Versey outlines key engagement issues for 2021

Recently appointed CEO of Aviva Investors Mark Versey has outlined the firm’s key stewardship priorities for 2021, with the coronavirus pandemic having shone a spotlight on deep-rooted and longstanding societal challenges that asset managers are now working to address.

Writing in his first CEO letter, Versey said it is essential that the asset manager grasps the opportunities to reposition its "businesses, economies and societies on a more sustainable footing".

He identified five key issues that will guide Aviva's engagement activities, voting intentions and investment decisions in 2021.

Climate change

Aviva Investors expects all companies to align with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) position that the world needs to limit the temperature rise to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

"We expect all companies to align with this ambition, and clearly articulate climate strategies and transition pathways that will deliver net zero emissions by the middle of the century. Climate plans must integrate biodiversity impacts and associated mitigation strategies," said Versey.

Versey said companies will be expected to adopt a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and commit to the Science Based Targets Initiative framework.

They will also be expected to integrate climate goals into their business strategy and financial targets.

Diversity and social inclusion

Versey said companies have a responsibility to actively promote social inclusivity and help break down rather than reinforce social barriers.

He said companies will be expected to have diversity strategies in place, with at least one racially and ethnically diverse director on the board.

They will also have to build a more inclusive work culture, publish ethnicity pay gaps and proactively support minority-owned businesses within supply chains.

The balanced representation of board directors with respect to gender, ethnicity, and social backgrounds is a critical business issue, one that is essential for ensuring a deep understanding of key stakeholders and securing the best available talent," he said.

Stakeholder business models

Versey said that businesses must ensure there is a clear link between its stated corporate purpose, strategy, stakeholder welfare and board decision making.

"Stakeholder capitalism is a reality not an ideal - companies simply do not have a business without their suppliers, employees, partners and customers. Therefore, building stakeholder-centric business models is a commercial imperative," he said.

"Our expectation is that companies will define a corporate purpose that transcends a narrow focus on immediate shareholder returns."

He said companies will be expected to comply with international human rights frameworks and report against key stakeholder performance indicators.