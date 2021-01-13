Vontobel reinforces EM fixed income offering with four hires

New recruits Carlos de Sousa and Nuria Jorba Arimany will both be based in Zurich

Vontobel has strengthened its emerging markets fixed income offering with a raft of hires across its Zurich and Hong Kong offices.

Carlos de Sousa joins as a strategist and portfolio manager, and brings experience across both emerging and frontier markets.

Based in Zurich, he joins the firm from Oxford Economics, where he was responsible for thematic macro and strategy research as lead emerging markets economist, prior to which he was a research fellow at Belgian economics think tank Breugel.

Also based in Zurich and the first of three new research analysts, Nuria Jorba Arimany brings over 20 years of industry experience, more than 16 of which were focused on EM credit.

With a focus on Latin America, she moves from Union Bancaire Privée, where she was head of EM corporate credit research and has previously held roles with Commerzbank and Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

Cosmo Zhang will be based in Hong Kong and brings more than 20 years' experience to his role as research analyst, with particular knowledge of APAC credit.

Prior to this role he spent five years with Invesco Asset Management as a sector team lead of analysts, focused on Asia ex-Japan credit, and has also worked with Fitch Ratings as a director.

Rounding out the raft of new starters, Pius Yang Xue has joined Vontobel as a research analyst in Hong Kong and brings over ten years of industry experience with him.

He previously served as senior investment analyst at Dymon Asia, focused on Greater China high yield, stressed and distressed credit, and has also held roles with LIM Advisors, Partners Group and Houlihan Lokey.

Luc D'hooge, head of emerging markets bonds, said: "We are excited to welcome our new team members, their diverse backgrounds and experience will enrich our team analysis.

"Their strong analytical skills, together with a commitment to a high-conviction, long-term approach, are aligned with our investment beliefs and they will all play a key role in further generating great value for our clients"

Simon Lue Fong, head of fixed income, added: "Emerging fixed income is a strategic market for us at Vontobel, and this is a team in which we will continue to invest heavily going forward by adding further outstanding talent.

"We do this for the benefit of our investors who accompany us on the emerging debt journey both directly and indirectly through our fixed income solutions."