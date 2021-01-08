Premier Miton 'returns to inflows' as operational integration completes

Premier Miton saw a return to net inflows during Q1 with its assets under management (AUM) reached £12bn as it completed the operational stages of the integration of both business post-merger.

The firm's AUM closed at £12bn on 31 December, a 13% rise from the £10.6bn at 30 September, as its equity and bond funds continued to see positive flows.

However, they were offset by a continued trickle out of its multi-asset offerings, despite what CEO Mike O'Shea called "a noticeable improvement in short-term investment performance".

O'Shea said the return to quarterly inflows, which totalled £166m, was a "pleasing development".

Premier Miton launches Rowsell and Harris' Global Smaller Companies fund

The CEO added that the firm had completed the final operational stages of the integration of both the Premier Asset Management and Miton Group businesses. "This allows the group to move forward with a single operating platform across our entire fund range".

Turning to the outlook, O'Shea continued: "At the end of [the firm's Q1], the UK entered into a trade agreement with the EU, which one hopes will end the economic and political uncertainty around Brexit.

"This in turn should be positive for UK equities, which have suffered an extended period of relative underperformance. Premier Miton has a range of top-performing UK equity funds that are well placed to capture market share as investor interest returns to this area of the market."