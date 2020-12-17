Schroders raises £75m for social impact investment trust

Schroders said it will focus on social impact investments that, among other things, provide help for people with learning disabilities

Schroders has raised £75m for its social impact investment trust run by Big Society Capital (BSC), just hitting its minimum size but taking investment company primary fundraising up to £921m for 2020.

The Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust said it would use part of the £75m raised to acquire seven assets from BSC, with the rest to be invested in accordance with the company's investment policy and/or used for working capital purposes.

The company said it will invest in social impact investments that seek to tackle the significant increase in homelessness, provide support for people with learning disabilities, provide housing for survivors of domestic abuse, and enable improved access to quality care services for physical and mental health conditions.

BSC CIO Jeremy Rogers said he had been "encouraged by the growing interest of pioneer investors to directly address social challenges through their investments".

Rogers had previously told investors at a QuotedData webinar that the modest £100m target for the initial issue had been dictated by the immediate pipeline of investments the company identified. "We have a path to investing this money pretty quickly and our goal is to do a really good job for the first set of investors and then build from there," Rogers said.

Schroders and BSC had said when it announced the IPO it hoped the company would grow to between £300m and £500m within five years. Rogers said scaling the trust had to be done "at the right pace because ultimately if you try to scale organisations too quickly that can have [a negative] impact".

"When you look at the amount [BSC has] invested over the last eight years through our other funds, there is definitely the possibility that this could grow quicker," he continued.

"I also think you are likely to see many other trusts like this emerge. Given the combination of the opportunity set and investor demand, this is likely to be an area that expands."

The fund will invest in a diversified portfolio of private market impact funds, co-investments alongside impact investors and direct investments into private market social impact funds.

It will aim to provide a net asset value (NAV) return of CPI plus 2% per annum, averaged over a rolling three- to five-year period, once the portfolio is fully invested.

One example of an investment in the seed portfolio given was lending to the palliative neurological and bereavement support charity Sue Ryder to help it build a new neurological centre in Preston. This would help take people suffering with conditions like dementia out of the NHS system allow them access to alternative services, said Rogers.

The high impact housing sleeve of the portfolio includes an investment in the Hull Women's Network, which will be used to provide properties for women and children that have suffered domestic abuse.

A third part of the portfolio is investing in social outcomes contracts, or social impact bonds. An example given by Rogers was an investment in Action for Children, a charity that works with children at risk of going into care to help them stay with their family or foster family using "evidence-based interventions".

"That has a really transformational impact for their life chances but also can generate significant savings for governments and ultimately it is those savings that drive investor returns here," Rogers said.

It is the second £75m raise for Schroders, after its British Opportunities Trust also just sneaked over its minimum size threshold.