Fidelity rounds off sustainable ETF range with two Asia funds

The funds will track the MSCI Japan index and MSCI Pacific ex-Japan indices

Fidelity International has expanded its range of Sustainable Research Enhanced ETFs with two final regional funds targeting Asia.

The Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Japan UCITS ETF and Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Pacific ex-Japan UCITS ETF bring the total family of sustainable ETFs to six funds, offering investors "a diverse mix of global, developed and emerging market exposures with an enhanced sustainability profile".

Employing a systematic active strategy, the Japan fund will typically consist of 150-200 names, while the Pacific ex-Japan ETF will offer 100-150 stocks with a quarterly rebalance, selected and weighted in favour of companies with "a positive fundamental outlook and strong sustainability credentials" according to Fidelity's sustainable ratings.

The new funds will be available to investors for a total ongoing charges figure of 0.3% and will track the MSCI Japan index and MSCI Pacific ex-Japan index respectively.

Nick King, head of ETFs at Fidelity International, said: "The cornerstone of Fidelity's investment approach is bottom-up research. The Sustainable Research Enhanced ETF range leverages our fundamental and ESG research to provide efficient and cost-effective building blocks.

"I am delighted to further expand this range to offer our clients a full set of core regional exposures with sustainable characteristics."