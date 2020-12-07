Morningstar: European investors paying record low charges

European investors are paying the lowest ever charges on their portfolios, which bodes well for overall performance, according to newly released data.

In its European Fee Study, released 7 December, Morningstar noted that there were several reasons behind the decline - all of which were good news for the end investor.

Jose Garcia-Zarate, associate director, manager research, passive strategies at Morningstar, said: "The decline in fees is a big positive for investors because fees compound over time and diminish returns."

Morningstar IM launches range of multi-asset funds

The research house found the average fee paid by investors was 0.69% in October 2020, a 31% decline from 2013. To calculate this figure, it used the asset-weighted average ongoing charge across all funds for the categories in its analysis.

The average industry fee, which Morningstar said was represented by the equal-weighted average across all funds for the categories it analysed, was 1.17%, a decline of 19% from 2013.

Garcia-Zarate noted that both active and passive funds saw declines in fees, with passive funds leading the charge. These funds have slashed equal-weighted fees 30% since 2013 compared to a 17% reduction among active funds.

However, Morningstar said several factors had driven fees lower overall.

Firstly, investors are increasingly aware of the importance of minimising investment costs, which has led them to favour lower-cost funds that has supported the growth of the passive fund industry.

Intensifying competition among asset managers has also resulted in many cutting fees to vie for market share, Morningstar said, noting that changes in the economics of advice, such as the move toward fee-based models of charging for financial advice, also played a role.

The group found that flows into funds and share classes charging the lowest fees picked up more investor interest than more expensive peers. It also noted a distinct move of investor assets towards passive funds from active ones.

It also found that fees charged by active ESG funds were lower than traditionally managed strategies, but this trend was reversed for passive strategies.

"The only certainty when investing is that investors must pay fees every year," he said. "The easiest way to improve one's chances of maximising returns over the long-term is to keep a tight rein on costs."

Morningstar's study uses the KIID ongoing charge from 2013 through October 2020 as the common measure for fund fees. All calculations were carried out at the share class level for open-ended active and passive funds and at the fund level for exchange-traded-funds.