Amundi launch taps growing interest in 'S' of ESG with launch of new social bond strategy

Amundi's new strategy will allocate at least 75% to social bonds aligned with the International Capital Markets Association's Social Bond Principles

Amundi has launched its first Social Bond Strategy, focusing on a key element of the ESG agenda it believes investors are keen to tap into.

With social bond issuance tripling this year on 2019, according to its analysis of Bloomberg data, Amundi believes this is "the beginning of the market's trajectory", following in the footsteps of the burgeoning green bond market.

Eric Brard, head of fixed income at Amundi, said: "In the context of the current economic and health crisis, we believe that investors are increasingly looking for innovative solutions that can generate positive outcomes for society as a whole."

Amid the pandemic, issuers have been embracing social bonds as a useful vehicle to meet their financing needs. In October, the European Union issued €17bn of the instruments to help finance member states' programmes on employment support, for example.

Green bond issuance set to increase in 2021, predicts Federated Hermes' Murray

The Paris-based manager said its "innovative solution" will be among the few available to offer "a high allocation to social bonds".

"As the fastest-growing segment of the sustainable fixed income market in 2020, social bonds are emerging as an appropriate financial instrument seeking to capture opportunities of financing projects with a social agenda without giving up on returns," said Brard.

The globally focused strategy, which will be run by the French asset manager's alpha fixed income team, will allocate at least 75% to social bonds aligned with the International Capital Markets Association's Social Bond Principles (SBP).

Additionally, Amundi will look to expand its investment universe by including regular bonds issued by sovereigns and companies that will be selected for their strong social practices, with the potential to add sustainability-linked bonds with social targets, the fund manager said.