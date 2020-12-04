BlackRock terminates cash creation/redemption on a range of credit ETFs

BlackRock said its changes "did not impact the options available to clients seeking to buy and sell ETF units"

BlackRock has removed the ability for ETF shares to be created and redeemed in cash on a number of fixed income funds, Investment Week has learned.

Europe's largest provider of ETFs by assets under management (AUM) made "operational changes" on a "select number" of funds earlier in the year, altering the way an authorised participant (AP) can create and redeem shares in the fund on the primary market.

While in-kind transactions are the preferred method for credit ETFs, the option of cash remains an "important part of the ecosystem", according to fund buyers.

Seven of the nine next largest European issuers by AUM, excluding Amundi and Lyxor, who declined to comment, all confirmed they continue to offer cash creations and redemptions across the full range of their ETFs and have no plans to remove that option in the future.

Cash versus in-kind

Retail investors are typically unaware of this process as they trade ETFs in the secondary market. However, when large trades are conducted by wealth managers and institutional clients they may find there are either too few or too many shares in the secondary market and they will need to contact an AP in order to buy the ETF.

MJ Lytle, CEO of Tabula Investment Management, explained the process and the difference between cash and in-kind transactions: "If you are a market maker and you sell some shares in the secondary market and you cannot find anyone who will sell you some, then you need to go to an AP who is going to create shares with the issuer.

"When [the AP] goes to the issuer, that issuer is basically going to have to own a basket of bonds within the fund.

"If they are receiving £10m of inflows and they received cash, they would turn around and spend that on buying the bonds the fund needs in order to track the index.

"But it is equally possible for them to just receive the bonds that they need directly from the AP creating the shares, which means they do not have to receive cash and go out into the market searching for the bonds they need."

Lytle added the credit market is "mainly in-kind" but suggested that an ETF issuer removing the cash option would be "odd" because the role of issuers is "to give primary and secondary markets as many tools to make our products as liquid as possible".

"The last thing we want to do is reduce the options," he added.

Ben Yearsley, director at Fairview Investing, said an in-kind only offering "arguably makes the market more efficient", but added it would be "slightly strange [to force] investors down one route rather than giving them options".

"Is it a sign of liquidity issues?" he asked.

Adrian Lowcock, head of personal investing at Willis Owen, suggested the market efficiency may be unaffected as it is "very responsive", but added that such a move could lead to large investors finding fewer options in the credit market.

"Generally speaking, it may take longer to create new ETFs especially as in some cases the physical bonds might not be easily purchased."