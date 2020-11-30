S&P Global acquires IHS Markit for $44bn

Data provider S&P Global will buy competitor IHS Markit for $44bn, after the NYSE-listed pair today (30 November) announced they would merge.

The combination would bring together two world-class organisations, increasing the scale and "rounding out our combined capabilities", said S&P Global's CEO Douglas Peterson, who will become CEO of the enlarged company.

IHS Markit chair and CEO Lance Uggla, who will stay with the firm as a special advisor for one year after the merger, said the deal was "a win" for both companies.

The deal will be an all-stock transaction, valuing IHS Markit at $44bn, with $4.8bn of net debt included in the price. It was unanimously approved by the boards of both companies, with S&P Global shareholders owning around two-thirds (67.8%) of the combined company.

Peterson said the firm would be able to better serve its markets and customers by creating new value and insights.

"This merger increases scale while rounding out our combined capabilities, and accelerates and amplifies our ability to deliver customers the essential intelligence needed to make decisions with conviction," he added.

"We are confident that the strengths of S&P Global and IHS Markit will enable meaningful growth and create attractive value for all stakeholders. We have been impressed by the IHS Markit team and look forward to welcoming the talented IHS Markit employees to S&P Global."

Uggla said: "This transaction is a win for both IHS Markit and S&P Global as we leverage our respective strengths in information, data science, research and benchmarks.

"Our highly complementary products will deliver a broader set of offerings across multiple verticals for the benefit of our customers, employees and shareholders.

"Our cultures are well aligned, and the combined company will provide greater career opportunities for employees. We look forward to bringing together our teams to realise the potential of this combination."

In a statement, the company said it would be able to provide comprehensive solutions across data, platforms, benchmarks and analytics in ESG, climate and energy transition.

It added it would have 76% recurring revenue, with an expectation of annual organic growth rates of between 6.5% to 8% in 2022 and 2023. Annual cost savings from the deal would likely be around $480m. The firm said it would spend "well above $1bn" per year on technology innovation.