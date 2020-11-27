Schroders scrapes £75m for British Opportunities Trust as UK smaller companies launches fail to entice

Pessimism on UK assets and heavy discounts elsewhere in the peer group meant fund managers secured just one-sixth of the £450m expected to be raised for UK smaller companies investment trusts.

Schroders said it had scraped together £75m for its British Opportunities Trust (SBO), which aims to take stakes in firms from the more mature end of the smaller companies universe in both public and private markets.

The company, led by head of equities Rory Bateman and head of UK and European private equity Tim Creed, reiterated its belief that "there is a once in a generation opportunity to invest equity capital into high-quality, high-growth UK companies in the £50m to £2bn equity value range with sustainable business models at attractive valuations".

Chair Neil England said the raise had been "successful" and brought on board a range of investors, from institutional, private wealth and retail clients.

Bateman added: "We will start to invest the IPO proceeds in short order and as we deliver on our investment strategy we look forward to growing the fund further in the near future."

But the total falls well short of the £250m the asset manager initially targeted, and follows on from the failed launches of Tellworth British Recovery & Growth and Sanford DeLand's UK Buffetology Smaller Companies Trust.

Numis analyst Priyesh Parmar reasoned that while "it is a good result to get an IPO away", it only just reached its minimum size. "The fund is small and will need to grow to put itself under the radar of a wider investor base," he said.

While some analysts had suggested the investment management trio were looking to tap investors' "patriotic spirit", the reality of a deep underweight to UK assets put paid to that.

Emma Wall, head of investment research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said that investors failed to get behind the three launches speaks to that pessimism on UK equities.

"Investor sentiment towards the UK remains muted despite the excellent value opportunities there are in the market," Wall said.

"The headwinds of Brexit and coronavirus have meant that many investors - professional and retail alike - consider the UK too risky a bet at the moment."

Discounts

For those investors who do see that value opportunity within UK equities, and particularly the smaller-cap area of the stockmarket, the existing opportunity remains abundant, with just one of the 24 UK small-cap funds trading on discounts.

Peter Walls, manager of the Unicorn Mastertrust fund, said he knew the Buffetology story and had thought the Tellworth team were "very good [and] clearly well respected managers".

However, he countered: "Raising a new trust when there are other, comparable products out there trading at a discount is always going to be very difficult."