Fidelity bolsters sustainable ETF range with emerging market launch

The sustainable EM ETF is available for an OCF of 0.5%

Fidelity International has expanded its Sustainable Research Enhanced ETF range with the launch on an emerging market equity fund.

The Fidelity Sustainable Research Enhanced Emerging Market Equity ETF offers investors access to a broad EM equity exposure of favoured companies.

Securities are weighted towards those that Fidelity has "identified as having a positive fundamental outlook and strong sustainability credentials", according to the firm's Sustainable Ratings.

The new fund will consist of 300-350 stocks and will be rebalanced quarterly.

Tracking the MSCI Emerging Markets index, the fund is available on the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Börse Xetra for an ongoing charges figure of 0.5%.

This launch marks the fourth fund available as part of Fidelity's Sustainable Research Enhanced Equity ETF range, which launched with Global, US and Europe funds in June.

Nick King, head of ETFs, Fidelity International, said: "Our new Sustainable Research Enhanced ETF range offers investors a cost-effective and differentiated product aligned to their growing ESG requirements.

"We have seen a good level of interest since the launch in June, and I am pleased we can now offer clients an emerging market building block to implement their regional views. We hope to expand range further in the coming months."