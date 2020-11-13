ACG hits back at 'vocal' GVP shareholders 'seeking a quick return on their investment'

Associated Capital Group (ACG) has claimed the more vocal Gabelli Value Plus+ (GVP) shareholders seeking liquidation of the company "are seeking a quick return on their investment", as it urged investors to engage with its proposals, despite a further unitholder accusing ACG of "frustrating the will of shareholders".

ACG recently requisitioned a general meeting of GVP shareholders to vote on proposals it believes will persuade fellow investors to back down from their wish to liquidate the company.

The firm, which owns around 28% of the trust's shares, has suggested reinstating an active share buyback programme to repurchase up to 10% of shares per annum, alongside implementing a semi-annual distribution programme equivalent to a 6% yield, and reducing the fee paid to Gabelli Funds from 1% of net asset value to 0.5%.

The chair of ACG's independent committee overseeing its investment in GVP Bruce Lisman promised the US asset manager would not vote against liquidation in two years' time if those changes failed to win over investors by its next continuation vote.

In a letter, ACG said it expected those initiatives to "narrow the discount in line with listed peers and improve liquidity" in the trust, as well as providing an option for shareholders wishing to exit and improving the yield payable to investors.

ACG once again took aim at shareholders that have been outspoken on their wishes for the trust to be liquidated, claiming they "have a short-term interest and are seeking a quick return on their investment".

"We believe many of the more vocal unitholders include those who entered the trust to simply seek return on its liquidation," ACG's independent committee wrote in an open letter.

"However, we are open to discussions with all unitholders with the aim of understanding what they are expecting from their investment in GVP. As stated previously, AC views GVP as a differentiated long-term investment for AC's value-orientated portfolio.

"We urge GVP shareholders to carefully evaluate the proposals set forth by us to enhance the marketability and net asset value of the fund. Our focus is on the long-term value creation for all shareholders."

Losing faith in value investing

ACG said it acknowledged "many market participants have lost faith in value investing... [and] in active management and instead have chosen passive index based approaches".

However, it countered that an "overreliance on passive investing ultimately encourages a misallocation of assets that will have greater ramifications for markets in years to come". Further, it claimed markets stood at an inflection point for value investing.

"Value stocks tend to be more sensitive to economic cycles than growth stocks, and smaller cap companies tend to exhibit greater operational leverage than large ones," it said.

"As such, we expect GVP's performance to accelerate as economies reopen and the greater effect of revenue growth on operating income for smaller companies is realised again.

"We believe the prospects for generating absolute returns in the Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust over the next two years are substantial."

ACG went on to note "shareholders are not ‘trapped'; they can opt to reduce their holdings or exit the Trust via market sales, as some have chosen to do".

It also said it believed the majority of shareholders would "like to see change to the trust, not just liquidate the trust", noting the continuation vote was a binary choice between keeping GVP the same or liquidating it.

Despite that, no shareholder has yet gone public with its support for changes to the trust. Instead, many continue to push for discontinuation.