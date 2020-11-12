ASI unveils sustainable index range as CEO Bird vows to grow passive proposition

Stephen Bird said he is looking for new technology to expand the firm's passives range

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has launched a range of sustainable index funds for pension funds and other institutional clients, as Standard Life Aberdeen's new CEO Stephen Bird unveils plans to increase the firm's focus on passive products.

The new range is available in a tax efficient Authorised Contractual Scheme (ACS) structure and will initially consist of three index funds tracking seven customised MSCI sustainability equity indices developed specifically for ASI.

The ASI Sustainable Index World Equity and ASI Sustainable Index UK Equity funds both launch today (12 November) and will have an OCF of 0.15%, while the ASI Sustainable Index Emerging Markets Equity fund is slated for launch in Q1 2021 with an OCF of 0.25%. Another four funds will potentially be added to the range next year.

The indices exclude companies with significant sustainability risks, such as business involved in ESG controversies, controversial weapons, tobacco production and distribution, and thermal coal and unconventional oil and gas.

The portfolios also look to enhance aggregate ESG scores, improve green revenues and reduce carbon intensity. They will be run by the 30-strong QIS indexation team, which already manages £37bn in client money.

Caroline Silander, head of equity indexation at ASI, said: "The launch of our sustainable indexation range is a natural extension of our market-leading indexing capability and, while there are a growing number of sustainable equity indices to choose from, we felt there was a gap in the market as many index designs tend to be highly specific in their purpose.

"However, these approaches often induce greater tracking error and greater index/portfolio turnover than we believe is justifiable for those seeking a broad market-capitalisation weighted indexing approach."

Passive push

The news comes after SLA's new CEO Stephen Bird revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that he intends to build up the firm's passive offering to make up more than a quarter of total assets in an effort to turn around the ailing business.

Bird said he is looking for acquisitions and new technology to expand the firm's passives range, which could eventually make up as much as 30% of AUM.

The chief executive believes the £512bn business needs to stop relying as much on active equity and bond propositions, and embrace the shift towards passives if it is to compete with industry giants such as BlackRock and Vanguard.

Speaking to Bloomberg, the new CEO said a strong passive offering is "an essential component of a full solution provider", adding that an "ideal active-passive split would be 70/30".

Bird's hope is that the move towards passives will halt the exodus of assets suffered by the business since the merger between Standard Life and Aberdeen AM was completed in August 2017, with assets dwindling from £670bn since then and outflows in H1 2020 reaching around £25bn.

Building out a stronger ETF franchise is part of the strategy to turn the business around, while Bird also anticipates investments in other assets such as private companies, infrastructure and real estate, and potential bolt-on acquisitions of smaller companies.

This, Bird believes, will allow SLA to become a "21st century competitor", although he said active management will remain a key part of the business strategy.