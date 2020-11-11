Victory Hill to launch global energy infrastructure IT

Recently founded Victory Hill Capital Group plans to float a global energy infrastructure investment trust on the London Stock Exchange in January 2021.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities seeks to offer investors a globally diversified portfolio of sustainable energy infrastructure investments, which support the energy transition and are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Specialist investment firm Victory Hill Capital Group launches

Victory Hill's new investment trust will seek to generate stable returns, principally in the form of income distributions, and targets a total return on its net asset value (NAV) of 10% per annum once fully invested, and aims to raise £400m in the initial placing.

It will aim to grow its NAV through investment in stable-yielding sustainable energy infrastructure investments either in operation or "ready-to-build", and projects must have required grid access as well as land, planning and regulatory consents to be considered investable.

Anthony Catachanas, CEO of Victory Hill, said: "The energy industry is undergoing a once-in-a-lifetime transformation. We are witnessing an increasingly decentralised approach to energy infrastructure development, and we at Victory Hill are committed to supporting the creation of a more sustainable global energy system.

"In order to do so, we actively participate in the energy transition and support the displacement of pollutive energy sources.

"We offer investors a chance to participate in this significant and deeply impactful opportunity. Global demand for energy sources has driven the growth of infrastructure capital spend over the last century and will continue to do so over the coming years.

"By supporting the sector, Victory Hill aims to deliver stable and superior returns to investors who are seeking income. We are uniquely positioned to deliver this via a globally diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure projects, all committed to building a more sustainable future for us all."