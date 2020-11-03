Waterfall AM tables bid for Alternative Credit IT

The bid values the trust at £639m – or £8.70 a share

Waterfall Asset Management has made a formal offer for the Alternative Credit Investments (ACI) investment trust, formerly known as Pollen Street Secured Lending.

The bid values the specialist secured lending trust at £639m, or £8.70 a share, and has been made via Waterfall EIT UK, a newly formed subsidiary company of Waterfall Asset Management.

It follows months of talks between the asset manager and the investment trust, after Waterfall first announced its interest in February this year.

The initial notices referred to a "possible offer" price of £9 per share, although this was not formalised.

ACI's board of directors said they intended to recommend that shareholders accept the offer, while several other major shareholders have also indicated support for the acquisition.

These include Invesco Asset Management, GLG, Premier Fund Managers, Berry Street Capital Management and Pentwater Capital Management, which between them own just over 40% of ACI shares.

ACI chair Simon King said the offer was "the best outcome for shareholders, providing liquidity and certainty", and urged investors to "consider the advantages of this firm cash offer against the alternatives in highly uncertain markets".

Patrick Lo, partner at US-based Waterfall, added: "As an experienced asset manager in the structured credit market, we believe that the acquisition represents an attractive opportunity to secure a portfolio of assets that fits with our existing investment strategy, while seeking to provide ACI shareholders with certain and timely liquidity at an attractive price."

Waterfall was appointed to manage the trust's investment portfolio in August after its previous manager, Pollen Street Capital, was sacked by the board for failing to supply due diligence materials and breaching its investment management agreement - which Pollen Street has denied. Waterfall took over the portfolio on 1 October.

Another alternative lending trust run by Pollen Street Capital, Honeycomb Investment Trust, has previously submitted bids for ACI but this was rejected by the board.

The alternative lending market has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in the ACI trust trading at an 8% discount to net asset value as of 30 October 2020.