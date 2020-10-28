RWC's Craib-Cox: EDF's green bond could lead to firms improving ESG credentials

The recent sale of $2.8bn worth of green bonds by French energy giant EDF could result in a wave of similar issuances from firms looking to improve their ESG credentials, according to RWC Partners' Justin Craib-Cox.

The co-manager of the RWC Sustainable Convertibles fund said the firm's issuance, along with straight green bonds from Adidas and Orange, helped deliver a record month of issuance in September, with governments including Germany also issuing green bonds.

Green bonds revived due to crucial Covid-19 recovery role

With total issuance hitting $50bn and volume up five times from August, he said this sends out a signal that there is a strong demand from investors for green finance even amid volatile markets.

"Thanks to the highly-successful EDF issue, potentially more issuers are going to look at this form of financing in the current conditions," he said.

"Clearly the green revolution is arriving in Europe, and the recovery certainly looks to be centred around that. The market for green convertible bonds is still small - EDF's was the largest issuance of its kind.

"But there is clear growth potential as more firms look to target green improvements and signal commitment to improving their ESG profiles, amidst a climate of volatile market conditions.

"Using a green convertible means that issuers can invest in projects where investors are focused on the improvement to the company's equity value, not just the issuer's ability to repay."

Upside

So far this year, the value of green bonds has climbed to $176bn, up 26% from the same period in 2019.

Craib-Cox said that despite the volatility and uncertainty, it is a good time for more firms to look to green convertible bonds as a financing source.

"In the volatile markets we are currently experiencing there is an added case for an equity-linked green bond. Investors would normally expect a utility provider, for example, to be a fairly stable investment, but there is a huge change taking place in the economy," he said.

"As a result, investors in the EDF issue are getting a good deal. Although EDF is not currently paying a dividend, when it does, the holder of the EDF green convertible bond will receive a dividend pass through, in the form of an adjustment which means they're going to get more shares upon conversion.

"This would not necessarily happen in a non-volatile market where it's an issuer who has more power to dictate terms.

"The fact we have now seen such a large green-badged issuance, signals the intent to differentiate and make obvious the need for green-specific convertibles as this market continues to develop."