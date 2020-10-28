UK social impact investment market grows to more than £5bn

Social property funds account for the largest proportion of the market at 42%

There has been significant growth in social impact investing over the past decade, with social property funds accounting for the largest portion of the market, new figures show.

Social impact investing in the UK has risen from £830m in 2011 to £5.1bn in 2019, according to social impact investor Big Society Capital.

Star asset management players launch impact investing platform with The Big Issue

Its latest annual market estimate shows that most of the growth during this period came through alternatives to traditional bank lending, which increased from £169m to £3.3bn between 2011 to 2019.

The diversity in the social impact investment market has enabled different types of investor to enter the market and increased the availability of finance options for social enterprises and charities.

Between 2018 and 2019, the number of transactions made in the sector increased by 18% to more than 5,000, with investment coming from a broad range of institutions, including venture capital funds, social banks, social property funds, charity bonds and specialist lenders.

Social property funds account for the largest proportion of the market at 42%, followed by secured bank lending with a market share of 34%.

"It is very pleasing to see the substantial growth in the market to the end of 2019 and the growing popularity of the different investment options available, encouraging a broader spectrum of investors into this market to create greater positive change for people across the UK," said Stephen Muers, interim CEO of Big Society Capital.

"The impact of Covid-19 has been both social and economic and I believe will be a key driver in shifting investors' focus from a purely financial return to one that delivers a social impact too. I expect social impact investment to play an increasingly important role as an engine of the economic recovery."

Big Society Capital said there is still demand for the lower value deals, demonstrated by the volume committed through the Growth Fund during 2019 - just under 20% of the total deal flow across the market.

The Growth fund, which is managed by Access - The Foundation for Social Investment with funding from The National Lottery Community Fund and Big Society Capital, was set up to enable charities and social enterprises to access repayable finance of up to £150,000.

Fund managers overestimate social and environmental impact

Seb Elsworth, chief executive of Access, said: "The Growth Fund continues to be a cornerstone of social investment in England, with around one in six of all deals in 2019 coming from the programme.

"Average size investments of just over £60,000 are meeting clear demand from the sector. These numbers show the vital role blended capital plays and the need for long-term subsidy to support it."