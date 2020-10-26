Coutts partners with BlackRock to launch six new funds

The new relationship will see the launch of three active funds

Coutts has partnered with BlackRock to launch six new funds for its clients and the wider NatWest Group.

The deal is part of Coutts' ongoing strategy to reduce the costs of investing for clients.

The new relationship will see the launch of three active funds (US equities, UK equities, Global Investment Grade Credit) and three index funds (US equities, UK equities and Europe ex-UK equities).

The funds will be launched in November, but as yet there are no details available on the fund fees.

The Coutts Investment Committee will be responsible for set each fund's investment strategy and all decisions relating to asset allocation.

BlackRock will use its independent third-party manager research platform to select best-in-class managers for the three active funds, while the three index funds will be managed in-house.

Coutts has recently redeveloped its advice fee structure, with clients paying a one-off flat fee of £5,000 plus VAT for investment advice with no ongoing implementation fees.

It has also reduced the cost to invest on NatWest's Invest platform from 0.35% to 0.15% for investments up to £1m.

"BlackRock's platform will benefit our clients significantly. Its scale and global research capabilities means our asset management team have the best possible tools at their disposal to do what they do best - make clever, market-beating investment decisions," said Peter Flavel, chief executive of Coutts.

Stephen Cohen, head of wealth for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at BlackRock, said: "We are delighted to have been selected to work with Coutts to help scale efficiencies in their management of client assets, and accelerate their growth ambitions.

"The quality of our investment building blocks - the flexibility of our platform, our risk management expertise and research capabilities - enables us to deliver this set of bespoke funds to complement and enhance the existing Coutts proposition."