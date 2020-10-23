Franklin Templeton names new mutual fund CIO

Correa will retain responsibilities as a portfolio manager on Franklin's Mutual Global Discovery fund

Christian Correa is taking over as president and chief investment officer of the Franklin Mutual Series investment team, effective 2 November.

He replaces Peter Langerman, chair, president and CEO of Franklin Mutual Series, who is retiring next year after more than 30 years with the firm.

Correa joined the firm in 2003 and has been director of research for the Franklin Mutual Series since 2010.

Correa will retain responsibilities as a portfolio manager on the Franklin Mutual Global Discovery fund, which he will co-manage with Katrina Dudley and Timothy Rankin.

Fund manager Grace Hoefig will become co-lead with Correa on the Franklin Mutual US Value fund. Current co-lead David Segal will leave the fund in December.

Hoefig has been with Franklin Templeton since 2008 and will also take over Correa's responsibilities as director of research.

Dudley and Correa will also join Rankin as co-leads on the Franklin Global Fundamental Strategies fund.

Langerman will remain with the firm, serving as chairman, until mid-2021, participating in investment discussions and providing guidance to Correa as needed.

Rankin will also become the team's ESG ambassador.