Star manager Terry Smith lifts the lid on investing with new book

Star fund manager Terry Smith, the founder of Fundsmith and manager of the Fundsmith Equity fund, has written a new book that aims to lift the lid on investing.

The book, Investing For Growth, is an anthology of essays and letters written by Smith between September 2010 to August 2020.

It includes over seventy of Terry's extensive essays and letters published in Investment Week, The Telegraph, Straight Talking, The Guardian and the FT as well as the annual Fundsmith letters to shareholders.

Terry Smith: 'The really bad news for equity income investors is yet to surface'

The book, which has been written to mark the tenth anniversary of Fundsmith, not only reveals what high-quality companies really look like and where to find them but also the ones to avoid, according to the firm.

Smith delves into how ESG investors often end up with investments that are far from green or ethical and looks at how ETFs are far riskier than most people realise.

He also explains how most share buybacks actually destroy value and gives his top ten rule for investment.

"I decided to publish this book to mark the tenth anniversary of Fundsmith's foundation. It comprises articles that I have published over that period together with my annual letters to investors in the Fundsmith Equity Fund," said Smith.

It is not Smith's first foray into the world of publishing either. His hard-hitting book Accounting for Growth, published in 1992, exposed some of the dubious - but perfectly legal - practices used by company accountants in the 1980s.

Accounting for Investing, published by Harriman House, is available from 27 October.