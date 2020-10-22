Aegon discounts management fee on property fund as suspension continues

Aegon AM will cut the management fee of its Property Income fund to 0.6%

Aegon Asset Management will discount the management fee on its Property Income fund as a result of the ongoing suspension, which it anticipates will end in the first quarter of 2021.

The Aegon Property Income fund (formerly Kames) will temporarily have a discount of 0.15 percentage points applied to the annual management charge, bringing the fee to 0.6% as of 1 November 2020 until the end of the suspension period, according to its latest suspension update.

The discount has been applied due to the "significant inconvenience" caused by the continued suspension, which began on 16 March 2020.

An August review of the fund and its suspension detailed an anticipated re-opening date of Q1 2021, in line with the expectations of Janus Henderson, which, like Aegon, cited "challenging market conditions", Brexit uncertainty and the upcoming Financial Conduct Authority consultation on open-ended property funds to explain its forecast.

Since the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors removed its material valuation uncertainty clause on "all UK real estate" on 9 September, some property funds have chosen to reopen while others remain closed.

On Monday (19 October), Aberdeen Standard Investments announced it would lift the suspension of its £1.6bn AUM Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate and £900m AUM Aberdeen UK Property funds on 16 November.

St James's Place reopened its funds on 9 September, Columbia Threadneedle reopened on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management reopened on 30 September and altered the dealing arrangements pertaining to its property funds, and Legal & General Investment Management is set to open its on 13 October.

Along with Aegon Asset Management, the UK property funds of Janus Henderson, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended. BMO has reopened its Property Growth and Income fund, although its UK Property fund remains suspended.