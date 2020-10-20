LGBT Great launches new survey on LGBT+ investing

LGBT Great has launched a new survey calling on the LGBT+ community and its allies to give their view on how investment and savings firms should manage their money.

The survey results will be used during engagement with large global investment institutions to support the development of an LGBT+ lens investing agenda.

LGBT Great said it forms part of a larger ESG research project which considers how investing could apply LGBT+ lens into the investment decision making process.

"This new ground-breaking research study is important because the LGBT+ community and its allies care deeply about how and where their money is invested and managed," said Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great.

"We want to know how investment decisions are made based on social equality indicators during the screening process and we want to avoid any investment of our capital into companies who do not live up to LGBT+ equality standards."

Recent figures from investment firm LGBT Capital show that the estimated LGBT+ spending power is approaching $4trn annually.

The figures also demonstrate the significant value of LGBT+ tourism on to countries GDP and in some cases represents more than 1% of a country's total GDP.

Cameron said the figures highlighted how investors could no longer ignore the LGBT+ community.

"There is no doubt that the wealth of the LGBT+ community can significantly impact the global economy and represents a large proportion of global GDP," he added.

Four organisations spearheaded by LGBT Great, including LGBT Capital, Equality Group and the Bisi Alimi Foundation, are calling on the financial services industry to apply an LGBT+ lens to investment decision making.

They believe fund managers should be able to demonstrate how companies they invest in are committed to LGBT+ equality and that this should be clearly evidenced.

"An investment firm buying shares in a company could use a tool to determine whether they are acting ethically when it comes to LGBT+ equality," said Cameron.

"If that company knew they would only achieve investment (that is the cash to grow from investment firms) by having LGBT+ equality measures in place, then they would be more likely to adopt these dimensions."

Cameron said that for this approach to work, it needs to be adopted at an institutional level and be a core part of the investment process.

"Making this work would involve the LGBT+ community and its supportive allies get behind this and support those organisations doing the right thing," he said.

"This would mean that institutions incorporating an LGBT+ lens would know that they would be more likely to be supported by the community."