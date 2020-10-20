UK asset managers overpaying $5bn in currency deals

The report highlighted myriad reasons for the excessive hedging costs incurred by some funds

UK asset managers could be overpaying by some $5bn a year in their currency deals, a hidden cost that is passed on to the end investor, new research suggests.

A study of share class hedge returns by Lumint Corporation and New Change FX (NCFX) shows significant underperformance of hedged share classes.

It found hedging could be costing the UK investment industry up to $5bn per year and describes the cost as "an indirect tax" on the end consumer and says it is undisclosed.

The report said: "Forex share class hedging is routine and mechanical and thus frequently overlooked. But the numbers demand attention."

When comparing hedged shares classes with their unhedged counterparts, the report described hedging is a "consistent drag".

In addition, the current low-return environment means sub-optimal forex is potentially costing investors a large portion of their returns.

Share class hedging is often conducted by the custodian, through a back-office function or through an outsourced partner, said the report.

"This means that share-class hedges are not necessarily traded with the same diligence that ‘front-office' deals might receive."

The report highlighted many different reasons for the excessive hedging costs incurred by some funds, which included simply paying too much spread and hedging too often.

It also pointed to poor share class hedging processes, including delayed trade execution and separate execution of currency swap legs instead of executing them together to net transaction costs.