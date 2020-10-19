ValuAnalysis research: Nvidia, Amazon and Tesla not in tech bubble

Amazon generates about $21bn of normalised net free cash flow, according to ValuAnalysis

Shares in the likes of Nvidia, Amazon and Tesla may "extravagantly priced" but there is a rationale behind their high market values, according to new research from London-based boutique ValuAnalysis.

The firm cited previous research on the relationship between growth and price, where the relationship flattens as growth gets higher.

This suggests investors tend to discount high-growth companies compared to lower growth ones.

The anti-fade model

Most companies' valuations generally follow the fading return model, where it is assumed that all returns fade to the cost of capital.

However, ValuAnalysis said that a growing number of disruptive companies are seeing an "anti-fade" - where the ratio of free cash flow to economic assets increases over time rather than falls.

Some companies are also rolling out transformational technologies, which are leveraging their asset base nd subsequently expanding their economic rent.

Amazon

ValuAnalysis said Amazon is the most established and largest anti-fade company with huge operational leverage.

The company generates about $21bn of normalised net free cash flow and trades on about 78x this amount.

Amazon benefits from instant global reach - what ValuAnalysis calls the platform effect - which generates hypergrowth for large global companies.

ValuAnalysis said Amazon is not overpriced as ratio of free cash flow to economic assets had remained stable during the past decade and the company showed no signs of fading.

Tesla

ValuAnalysis called Tesla the archetypal "speculative" stock, with a valuation that "does not make sense".

The company trades on 630x its normalised operating free cash flow, 16.2x its net economic assets.

While this mays seem overvalued, ValuAnalysis pointed out this valuation is justified, given the fact the world is moving towards electric vehicles.

It is plausible that electric vehicles will have at least an 8% share of the market in 2025, according to the firm. With a market share of 21% Tesla could sell 1.5 million to 2 million vehicles, up at least threefold from the 500,000 units expected to be sold this year, generating profits of up to $74bn.

If the company leverages research and development and improves margins slightly it could produce a net free cash flow of $6.3bn and a net rent of 13.4%, with shares trading at 61x net free cash flow in 2025.

ValuAnalysis said this predicated on Tesla keeping a meaningful market share in electric vehicles.

The boutique does not see traditional car manufacturers, even those who are well advanced in electric vehicles such as GM, VW or Renault displacing Tesla.

Nvidia

Nvidia trades at 61.5x its normalised net free cash flow and dominates a narrow field of the semiconductor industry that allows it to leverage its assets, "more than justifies its share price said ValuAnalysis.

Nvidia has a strong position in acceleration and artificial intelligence, along with positioning in key verticals such as datacentres, autonomous vehicles, and gaming.

This has allowed the company to deliver expected 30% growth in revenues for this year and four consecutive quarterly "beats".

ValuAnalysis said that if its merger with ARM goes ahead this could help solidify its position.