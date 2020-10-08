Hawksmoor boosts MPS team with appointment of Gary Martin

Gary Martin has joined Hawksmoor Investment Management's model portfolio service (MPS) team as the group reinforces its commitment to the service.

Martin has been with the firm since 2013, joining as a trainee investment manager and has been working in the group's London office.

He joins the MPS team managing the group's 12 model portfolios, including the Sustainable World Service, which are available on eight investment platforms.

Commenting on his appointment, Jim Wood-Smith, CIO and head of the MPS, said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Gary is joining the MPS team. This is a strong reinforcement of Hawksmoor's commitment to providing innovative and attractive solutions to financial advisers, especially with our increasingly popular Sustainable World Service.

"I have worked closely with Gary for a number of years and he brings considerable skills to the team managing the Model Portfolio Service."

Martin added: "Having worked with Jim and his colleagues on the MPS team, I'm delighted to be joining them.

"I have also got to know many of our IFA supporters over recent years, so I look forward to working more closely with them, and to be part of Hawksmoor's drive to provide outsourced solutions that exceed expectations."