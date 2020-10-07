M&G's Vohora joins T. Rowe Price to support UK intermediary business

Former M&G investment director Ritu Vohora has joined T. Rowe Price as vice president and investment specialist covering capital markets.

In the role, Vohora will primarily be supporting T. Rowe Price's UK intermediary business, the firm told Investment Week. Vohora will be engaging with clients on capital markets topics broadly, as well as having high level conversations on priority strategies.

Vohora will report to head of T. Rowe Price's investment specialist group Helen Ford.

In a post on LinkedIn announcing her move, Vohora said she was "thrilled" to have joined T. Rowe Price. "I am very much looking forward to being part of a fantastic team of talented investors, to help clients achieve their long-term investment goals," she added.



"A final farewell and heartfelt thank you to all the wonderful colleagues at M&G Investments, that I had the privilege of working with over the past 15 years. I will take with me many fond memories and friendships.

"I am hugely grateful for all your support, that helped me flourish in my role and taught me so much. A great platform to start the next chapter of my career."

Vohora had been with M&G for 15 years, joining in 2005 as business manager, before moving into a portfolio construction and risk specialist role two years later.

In 2015, she was appointed as investment director and head of equities communications.

She had joined M&G after completing a Masters in finance at the London School of Economics and Political Science.