Investment Week appoints new editor

Investment Week, Incisive Media’s market-leading title for the asset management community, has appointed Lauren Mason as its new editor.

Mason is currently joint acting editor of Investment Week and takes over from Katrina Lloyd, who became editor-in-chief of Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Cover late last year.

Mason started her career in financial journalism at FE Trustnet in 2015, focusing on data-led coverage of the asset management industry.

She also worked as an investment writer at Chelsea Financial Services, before joining Investment Week in 2018 as special projects editor and becoming joint acting editor in 2019.

Mason takes over as editor of Investment Week in the brand's 25th anniversary year. Apart from its website www.investmentweek.co.uk and a weekly magazine, IW also produces more than 40 events a year, including the iconic Fund Manager of the Year Awards, as well as the Women in Investment Awards and Funds to Watch conferences.

Commenting on the appointment, Kevin Sinclair, managing director - financial services at Incisive Media, said: ‘'I'm delighted that Lauren has accepted the role of editor of Investment Week. The brand has attracted some great editors over the past quarter of a century, including its current editor-in-chief, Katrina Lloyd.

"I'm sure Lauren will quickly become one of them. She brings energy, verve, ideas and an impressive knowledge of the asset management industry. I can't wait to see how she and Katrina will build on our already market-leading position.''

Mason said: "I am thrilled to take on the editor role of Investment Week and see it as a great privilege to work for such a prestigious brand. I am looking forward to building on the brand's work in areas such as diversity, ESG and data-led content."