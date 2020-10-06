Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2020

Join us for awards ceremony on 8 December

Did you make the cut for this year's Women in Investment Awards? Find out in this special gallery
Change Excellence Award
Kirsten Achtelstetter, Man Group
Dominique Aman, Macquarie Group
Ilaria Calabresi, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Ashleigh Cowie, Jupiter Asset Management
Kathryn Pirrie, Schroders Investment Management
Vian Sharif, FNZ Group
Sonali Siriwardena, Morgan Stanley Investment Management 
Karis Stander, Investment20/20
Catherine Winner, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Wealth Manager of the Year
Anna Blomqvist, HSBC Private Bank
Carla Brown, Oakmere Wealth Management
Justine Colley, Sanlam Wealth
Sandra Dailidyte, Brown Shipley
Nathalie Krekis, Cazenove Capital
Victoria Macdonald, Manorbridge Investment Management
Veronique Morel, Raymond James
Jenny Tozer, LGT Vestra
International Investment Woman of the Year
Khadeeja Bassier, Ninety One
Sonal Desai, Franklin Templeton
Robyn Grew, Man Group
Doris Grillo, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Suni Harford, UBS Asset Management
Kathryn Koch, Goldman Sachs Asset Management 
Linda Lin, Baillie Gifford Shanghai 
Susan Long McAndrews, Pantheon
Amanda Pullinger, 100 Women in Finance
Shreemati Varadarajan, AAM Advisory (part of Quilter plc)
Fund Saleswoman of the Year
Sophie Andrews, Legg Mason Global Asset Management
Katie Barrie, BlackRock
Laura Bell, HSBC Global Asset Management 
Sandrine Hadrys, UTI International 
Lucy Langley, BlackRock
Sophia Papi, TwentyFour Asset Management
Rachel Perini, UBS Asset Management
Kristina Teahan, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Liz Wright, Amundi 
Fund Selector of the Year
Elizabeth Bebb, LGPS Central
Amie Chesworth, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Esther Gilbert, Investec Wealth & Investment
Paris Jordan
Meena Lakshmanan, LGT Vestra 
Shannon Lancaster, Ravenscroft Group
Emma Saunders, Rathbones
Katie Trowsdale, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Most Inspiring Returner
Katy Brecht, Brooks Macdonald
Sophie Carter Lane, Clark & Peacock 
Pravasha Chetty, BlackRock
Norma Fraser, Frenkel Topping
Latifa Gaillard, Goldman Sachs International
Harriet Griffin, Kingswood Group
Abigail Herron, Aviva Investors
Victoria Kelly, Fidelity International
Carolyn Morgan, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Fiona O'Neill, Fidelity International
Claudia Ripley, Jupiter Asset Management
Hania Schmidt, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Louise Walewska, HSBC Global Asset Management
Rising Star of the Year Award (Large Firms)
Dominique Aman, Macquarie Group
Camilla Ayling, LGIM
Lily Baik, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Sejuty Chowdhury, M&G
Zoe Deady, Tilney
Sarra Hamizi, Rathbones
Hayley Myers, Tilney
Feyi Osinuga, Janus Henderson Investors
Emma Renals, Rathbones
Francesca Ritchie, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Elizabeth Stuart, Morningstar
Rising Star of the Year (Small to Medium Firms)
Emma Baumback, Future Life Wealth Management
Chloe Canham, Brooks Macdonald
Rachael Dunbar-Nasmith, Brooks Macdonald
Isobel Fraser, Waverton Investment Management
Tara Gillespie, Redington
Lottie Kent, True Financial Design 
Klyzza Lidman, Aubrey Capital Management
Anna McMullan, Redington
Ria Shah, Pantheon
Suman Sidhu, Lane Clark & Peacock 
Unsung Hero of the Year
Caroline Abbondanza, Brooks Macdonald
Maria Calle-Barrado, Redington 
Gemma Cowie, Neuberger Berman
Nancy Delamere, Brooks Macdonald
Marina Ebrubah, Man Group
Alex Faye, Architas
Carol Hensby, HSBC Global Asset Management 
Elena Koycheva, BlueBay Asset Management
Nicola Maddox, Federated Hermes
Emma Payne, Franklin Templeton 
Tinashe Tande, BlackRock
Investment Woman of the Year (Large Firms)
Michelle Danso, Man Group
Kathleen Hughes, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Helen Jewel, BlackRock
Abbie Llewellyn-Waters, Jupiter Asset Management
Julie Moret, Franklin Templeton
Joanna Munro, HSBC Global Asset Management
Ijeoma Okoli, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Sheila Patel, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Nandini Ramakrishnan, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment Management
Harriet Steel, international business of Federated Hermes
Investment Woman of the Year (Small to Medium Firms)
Rachel Elwell, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership 
Claire Goodfellow, Heaton Financial IFA
Paris Jordan
Jennifer Ockwell, Triple Point Investment Management
Sophia Papi, TwentyFour Asset Management
Sarah Soar, Hawksmoor Investment Management
Diandra Soobiah, Nest
Lindsay Spencer
Karis Stander, Investment20/20
Helen Steers, Pantheon
Contribution to Diversity
Border to Coast  
Capital Group  
City Hive  
Diversity Project  
Fidelity International  
HSBC Global Asset Management  
Legg Mason Global Asset Management 
Ludgate Search  
Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM)  
Pantheon  
Contribution to Gender Diversity
AXA Investment Managers
Fidelity International  
Goldman Sachs Asset Management  Leverton Search  
Man Group  
Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM)  
Pantheon  
RBC Global Asset Management
Redington 
UBS Asset Management  
Fund Manager of the Year (Large Firms)
Christine Baalham, Ninety One
Georgina Brittain, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Mercedes Fernandez Elias, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Katy Forbes, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Abby Glennie, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Sarah Harrison, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Amy Kam, GAM Investment Management
Olivia Maguire, J.P.Morgan Asset Managment
Kate Morrissey, HSBC Global Asset Management
Jian Shi Cortesi, GAM Investment Management
Gillian Tiltman, Neuberger Berman
Fund Manager of the Year (Small to Medium Firms)
Christina Bastin, Muzinich & Co.
Sharon Bentley-Hamlyn, Aubrey Capital Management
Chantal Brennan, Davy Global Fund Management
Rosanna Burcheri, Artemis Investment Management 
Kirsteen Morrison, Impax Asset Management 
Anya Navidski, Voulez Capital
Hoy Wan, Premier Miton Investors
Mentor of the Year
(open to both women and men who mentor women)
Jenny Barber, Investment20/20
Katie Berridge, Lane Clark & Peacock 
Lara Carty, Man Group
Vania Clayton, LGPS Central
Mark Dunn, Franklin Templeton
Ula McDonnell, Neuberger Berman
Joanna Munro, HSBC Global Asset Management
Sheila Patel, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Punam Sharma, Fidelity International
Jillian Thomas, Future Life Wealth Management
Rona Train, Hymans Robertson 
Marketing Influencer of the Year
Erika Arevuo
Ana Fialho, Jupiter Asset Management
Georgina Field, White Marble Marketing
Jayne Fieldhouse, BlueBay Asset Management 
Kate Holliday, Standard Life Aberdeen
Amanda McCrystal, Pantheon
Siobhan Mitten, LGT Vestra 
Anisha Patel, Capital Group
Linda Russheim, HT Financial Marketing
Courtney Waterman, Ninety One
Distribution Woman of the Year
Mireille Abujawdeh, BlackRock
Lizzy Buss, MUFG
Monica Fan, UBS Asset Management
Abhi Jain, BlueBay Asset Management
Chloe Jones, Frenkel Topping
Hilary Lopez, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Francesca Mandelli, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Katie Nutting, Obiter Wealth Management
Lauren Radford, MJ Hudson
Lydia Reeves, AXA Investment Managers
Guinevere Taylor, RBC Global Asset Management
Investment Analyst of the Year
Georgina Aspden, Goldman Sachs Asset Management
Camilla Ayling, LGIM
Hortense Bioy, Morningstar
Eva Cairns, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Anna Farmbrough, Ninety One
Kate Kalashnikova, Citi
Barbora Matouskova, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Anjli Shah, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Sophie Steel, BlackRock
Hannah Street, St. James's Place Wealth Management
Leslie Uzan, St. James's Place Wealth Management
Role Model of the Year 
Tanya Castell, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership
Christine Chow, EOS at Federated Hermes Inc. 
Caroline Connellan, Brooks Macdonald
Robyn Grew, Man Group
Dorine Johnson, Franklin Templeton 
Nasreen Kasenally, UBS Asset Management 
Olivia Maguire, J.P.Morgan Asset Management 
Vicky Pearce, B-Compliant 
Lucia Pino-Garcia, Ninety One
Claire Skinner, Mercer
Ana Maria Tuliak, Ludgate Search
Team Leader of the Year
Claire Aley, Legal & General Investment Management
Gita Bal, Fidelity International
Christine Chow, EOS at Federated Hermes Inc.
Emma Glover, Legal & General Investment Management
Jessica Hammond, GAM Investments
Faye Mullen, Isio
Gail Philippart, Mercer
Jayne Rogers, Morgan Stanley Investment Management
Caroline Shaw, Courtiers Asset Management 
Samrawit Soquar, J.P. Morgan Asset Management
Ozge Usta, HSBC Global Asset Management
Outstanding Achievement Award
To be announced on the night
Investment Week is delighted to announce the finalists for the Women in Investment Awards 2020, in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management.

Find out if you made the shortlist in the gallery above and click here for more details about the awards. The winners will be revealed at an online ceremony on 8 December. 

We had a record number of nominations for the awards this year, which shows the sector's commitment to accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive industry even during these difficult times.

What was particularly commendable this year was the scale of our nominees' achievements at a time when they were facing huge pressures in their personal and professional lives coping with the fallout from Covid-19.

They have had to adapt quickly to working remotely and finding new and creative ways to communicate with their teams and clients during these challenging months.

Many had to work through the most pressurised times of their careers while also looking after children at home, caring for vulnerable relatives or friends, as well as facing their own health concerns.

We would like to praise all our nominees and finalists for showing resilience, an innovative spirit and providing support for each other during a very difficult year for the investment industry.    

Now in their fourth year, new categories for the Women in Investment Awards in 2020 included Wealth Manager of the Year and Distribution Woman of the Year, sitting alongside established categories including Rising Star of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Returner of the Year.

Nominees were required to fill in a questionnaire asking them for more detail about their careers, recent achievements and support for others in the sector to help the judging panel decide on the finalists and winners.

Please note men could also be nominated for the awards in the Mentor of the Year category as strong mentors for women. Company names are correct at the time of submission. 

Investment Week would like to thank our judging panel for giving their time and expertise to help decide the finalists and winners this year.

Our judges for 2020 were:

Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief, Investment Week

Lauren Mason, editor, Investment Week

David Aird, managing director Private Markets, Ninety One

Wendy Appleton, head of sales - UK & Ireland, Pictet Asset Management

Jemma Arnold, associate director - UK distribution, WisdomTree

Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director, Association of Investment Companies

Matthew Cameron, managing director, LGBT Great

Colette Comerford, head of inclusion & culture, Legal & General Investment Management

Louise Dolan, partner, Camarco

Jeannie Dumas

Nambia Ferguson

Liz Field, chief executive, Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association

Charlotte Gibson, global head of client management, Ninety One

Will Goodhart, chief executive, CFA Society UK

Jane Goodland, group corporate affairs director, Quilter plc

Madhu Kalia, associate director - investment & intermediary PR, Rathbones

Asmita Kapadia, head of international communications, BNY Mellon

Mandy Kirby, chief strategist and co-founder, City Hive

Meena Lakshmanan, partner and head of alternatives, LGT Vestra

Justin Onuekwusi, fund manager and head of retail multi-asset funds, Legal & General Investment Management

Linda Russheim, marketing lead, Diversity Project

Bev Shah, founder & CEO, City Hive 

Sam Slator, head of communications, Chelsea Financial Services

Hanneke Smits, CEO, BNY Mellon Investment Management

Karis Stander, managing director, Investment20/20

Andrew Summers, head of fund research, Investec Wealth & Investment

Hardeep Tawakley, content director, Incisive Media

Selina Tyler, head of UK wholesale, Mirabaud Asset Management

Ozge Usta, global head of client propositions & client experience, HSBC Global Asset Management

Jane Welsh, Diversity Project

Stuart White, global head of strategy and chief executive officer - UK & International, HSBC Global Asset Management

