Investment Week reveals finalists for Women in Investment Awards 2020

Investment Week is delighted to announce the finalists for the Women in Investment Awards 2020, in partnership with HSBC Global Asset Management.
Find out if you made the shortlist in the gallery above and click here for more details about the awards. The winners will be revealed at an online ceremony on 8 December.
We had a record number of nominations for the awards this year, which shows the sector's commitment to accelerate the pace of change towards a more diverse and inclusive industry even during these difficult times.
What was particularly commendable this year was the scale of our nominees' achievements at a time when they were facing huge pressures in their personal and professional lives coping with the fallout from Covid-19.
They have had to adapt quickly to working remotely and finding new and creative ways to communicate with their teams and clients during these challenging months.
Many had to work through the most pressurised times of their careers while also looking after children at home, caring for vulnerable relatives or friends, as well as facing their own health concerns.
We would like to praise all our nominees and finalists for showing resilience, an innovative spirit and providing support for each other during a very difficult year for the investment industry.
Now in their fourth year, new categories for the Women in Investment Awards in 2020 included Wealth Manager of the Year and Distribution Woman of the Year, sitting alongside established categories including Rising Star of the Year, Mentor of the Year and Returner of the Year.
Nominees were required to fill in a questionnaire asking them for more detail about their careers, recent achievements and support for others in the sector to help the judging panel decide on the finalists and winners.
Please note men could also be nominated for the awards in the Mentor of the Year category as strong mentors for women. Company names are correct at the time of submission.
Investment Week would like to thank our judging panel for giving their time and expertise to help decide the finalists and winners this year.
Our judges for 2020 were:
Katrina Lloyd, editor-in-chief, Investment Week
Lauren Mason, editor, Investment Week
David Aird, managing director Private Markets, Ninety One
Wendy Appleton, head of sales - UK & Ireland, Pictet Asset Management
Jemma Arnold, associate director - UK distribution, WisdomTree
Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director, Association of Investment Companies
Matthew Cameron, managing director, LGBT Great
Colette Comerford, head of inclusion & culture, Legal & General Investment Management
Louise Dolan, partner, Camarco
Jeannie Dumas
Nambia Ferguson
Liz Field, chief executive, Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association
Charlotte Gibson, global head of client management, Ninety One
Will Goodhart, chief executive, CFA Society UK
Jane Goodland, group corporate affairs director, Quilter plc
Madhu Kalia, associate director - investment & intermediary PR, Rathbones
Asmita Kapadia, head of international communications, BNY Mellon
Mandy Kirby, chief strategist and co-founder, City Hive
Meena Lakshmanan, partner and head of alternatives, LGT Vestra
Justin Onuekwusi, fund manager and head of retail multi-asset funds, Legal & General Investment Management
Linda Russheim, marketing lead, Diversity Project
Bev Shah, founder & CEO, City Hive
Sam Slator, head of communications, Chelsea Financial Services
Hanneke Smits, CEO, BNY Mellon Investment Management
Karis Stander, managing director, Investment20/20
Andrew Summers, head of fund research, Investec Wealth & Investment
Hardeep Tawakley, content director, Incisive Media
Selina Tyler, head of UK wholesale, Mirabaud Asset Management
Ozge Usta, global head of client propositions & client experience, HSBC Global Asset Management
Jane Welsh, Diversity Project
Stuart White, global head of strategy and chief executive officer - UK & International, HSBC Global Asset Management