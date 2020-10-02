LV= in exclusive talks with private equity firm Bain Capital over sale

A spokesperson for LV= said the company's board was intent on "maximising long-term value for its members".

After speculation gained traction over the weekend, LV= has revealed it is in exclusive talks with Bain Capital over the sale of its remaining pensions and insurance business.

On Monday LV= confirmed it was in discussions with "other parties" over a sale after Sky News reported it was in talks with Royal London, somewhat forcing the company's hand. Sky News also reported Bain Capital were keen on a deal, which now appears to be more likely to happen.

A spokesperson for LV= said the company's board was intent on "maximising long-term value for its members" and making sure the business continues to be operated in their best interests following the sale of its general insurance business to Allianz last year.

The spokesperson continued: "Discussions between LV= and Bain Capital are on-going and there can be no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor any certainty as to the terms on which any such transaction might proceed. Any transaction would also be subject to regulatory approval. The two organisations will make further announcements if and when appropriate."

The precise valuation of LV= remaining pensions and insurance business is unclear, although people close to the firm reportedly told Sky it would be in excess of £500m but "substantially less" than £1bn.

Bain Capital is a private equity firm with more than $100bn in assets under management, which invests across multiple sectors and industries.