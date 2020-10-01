interactive investor removes Templeton EM fund from 'Super 60' list

Investment platform interactive investor has removed the Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies fund from its ‘Super 60’ rated list, replacing it with the Mobius investment trust.

Interactive investor said removal of Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies fund follows an extended period of underperformance.

It comes after the BlackRock Frontiers investment trust was removed from the list earlier this month.

The Mobius investment trust provides exposure to emerging and frontier markets, while also focusing on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

ACG 'frustrating shareholders' wishes' after blocking Gabelli Value Plus+ liquidation vote

The strategy was launched in 2018 and invests in a highly concentrated portfolio of around 25 to 30 stocks for the long term.

It is managed by Mark Mobius and Carlos von Hardenberg who were previously at Franklin Templeton.

The trust has free rein to invest on the merits of individual stocks and regions, rather than following a strict benchmark.

"Templeton Emerging Markets Smaller Companies' extended period of underperformance simply could not be ignored, struggling to deliver against the index and being way more expensive than the passive options we like," said Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor.

"We believe that investors who would like to gain exposure to this area of the market would better consider a broader emerging market fund that has the ability to invest in mid-caps and potentially frontier markets too - and that's why we have replaced this fund with Mobius investment trust."